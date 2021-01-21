Dune Network (DUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Dune Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dune Network has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $612.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dune Network has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00049424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00127093 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00074135 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00292851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00069763 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Dune Network’s total supply is 452,639,361 coins and its circulating supply is 354,969,300 coins. Dune Network’s official website is dune.network . Dune Network’s official message board is medium.com/dune-network

Dune Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dune Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dune Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dune Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

