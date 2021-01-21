Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Reaches $0.0579

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0579 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $17.02 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00061739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.40 or 0.00572060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00042363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.96 or 0.03923413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016771 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

DUSK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,995,333 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

Dusk Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.