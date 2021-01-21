Dusk Network Trading Up 13.3% This Week (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Dusk Network has a market cap of $18.51 million and $1.94 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00062040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.41 or 0.00534708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00042082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,240.66 or 0.03915817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016875 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 294,275,988 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

Dusk Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

