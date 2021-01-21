Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Bought by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dycom Industries worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 439.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $82,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $3,522,436.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DY traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $90.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $89.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $810.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

