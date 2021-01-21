Dynamic 24 Hour Volume Reaches $38,314.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001781 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $8.70 million and approximately $38,314.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,001.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,216.31 or 0.03800792 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.55 or 0.00420444 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.76 or 0.01386690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.93 or 0.00577870 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.26 or 0.00432027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00275476 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00023392 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,258,591 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

