Dynamite Price Tops $0.18 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. Dynamite has a market cap of $66,010.71 and $84,263.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dynamite has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- HEX (HEX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004822 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00055202 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003778 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003325 BTC.
- USDQ (USDQ) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003225 BTC.
- ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.
- VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Dynamite Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “
Dynamite Coin Trading
Dynamite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.
