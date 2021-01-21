Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading Down 25.6%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)’s stock price fell 25.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $21.24. 4,116,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 760% from the average session volume of 478,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

DYN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a current ratio of 81.20.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($1.13). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,764,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,393,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,303,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,076,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,360,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

