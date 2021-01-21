e-Gulden (EFL) Market Cap Reaches $2.80 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $415.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,972,705 coins and its circulating supply is 17,150,394 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

