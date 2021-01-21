e-Gulden (EFL) Trading 20% Lower Over Last 7 Days

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 20% against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $410.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.23 or 0.00431472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000297 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,972,738 coins and its circulating supply is 17,150,427 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

