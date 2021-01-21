E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.77

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 34652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,306,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,828,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,395,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

