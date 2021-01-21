e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) (LON:ETX) Shares Gap Down to $20.50

e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) (LON:ETX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.50, but opened at $19.67. e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 60,107 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.63. The stock has a market cap of £88.36 million and a PE ratio of -20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 36.70 and a quick ratio of 35.91.

In other news, insider Trevor Mervyn Jones bought 33,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £5,346.72 ($6,985.52).

e-Therapeutics plc engages in the discovery of drugs through its proprietary network-driven drug discovery platform in the United Kingdom. It is developing two NDD-derived immuno-oncology programs, including tryptophan catabolism and immune checkpoint modulation. The company, through its subsidiary, Searchbolt Limited, develops search engine technology.

