Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ: EGBN):

1/15/2021 – Eagle Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EAGLE BANCORP is the holding company for EagleBank. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking services through nine offices, located in Montgomery County, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace. “

1/8/2021 – Eagle Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at G.Research, Llc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2021 – Eagle Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/5/2021 – Eagle Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EAGLE BANCORP is the holding company for EagleBank. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking services through nine offices, located in Montgomery County, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace. “

12/17/2020 – Eagle Bancorp is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Eagle Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of EGBN stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,864. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $47.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51.

Get Eagle Bancorp Inc alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $96.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.64 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 57.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 206.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 11.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3,184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.