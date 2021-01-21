Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Major Shareholder Sells $80,988.00 in Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $80,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $22.31. 33,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $29.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $48.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.55 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGLE. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $31.50 to $27.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.95.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

