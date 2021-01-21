Eagle Materials (EXP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Eagle Materials to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Eagle Materials to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $115.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.13 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $116.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.30.

EXP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director F William Barnett sold 20,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $1,976,659.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,992,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $468,398.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,298 shares of company stock worth $11,711,978 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

