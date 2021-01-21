Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $116.61

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.61 and last traded at $113.98, with a volume of 254349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $228,594.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,371.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $468,398.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,978. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after purchasing an additional 819,810 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,844,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,187,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,539,000 after buying an additional 303,173 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,145,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 286,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,718,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

