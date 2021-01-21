Earneo Price Hits $0.0120 on Major Exchanges (RNO)

Earneo (CURRENCY:RNO) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, Earneo has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Earneo has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and $11,911.00 worth of Earneo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Earneo token can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00053127 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003903 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000046 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00022439 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003403 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002399 BTC.

About Earneo

RNO is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Earneo’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,552,776 tokens. Earneo’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Earneo is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1 . Earneo’s official website is www.earneo.io

Buying and Selling Earneo

Earneo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earneo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earneo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Earneo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

