East West Bancorp (EWBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect East West Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.85. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $63.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.