East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.08% of East West Bancorp worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,944,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,915,000 after purchasing an additional 92,378 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,533 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 12.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,174,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,438,000 after acquiring an additional 130,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 140.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 615,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 360,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EWBC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

