Eastern Bank Sells 1,930 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Eastern Bank trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,399 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.3% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Truist lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.61.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $213.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

