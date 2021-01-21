Eastern Bankshares (EBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.40. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EBC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

