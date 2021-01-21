EasyFi (EASY) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.07 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. One EasyFi token can now be purchased for approximately $3.89 or 0.00012789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EasyFi has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. EasyFi has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00050566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00125444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00293592 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00071931 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00069565 BTC.

EasyFi Token Profile

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,625 tokens. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

Buying and Selling EasyFi

EasyFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

