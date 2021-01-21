eBitcoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.00 (EBTC)

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. eBitcoin has a market cap of $6.89 million and $14.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBitcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eBitcoin has traded 504.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00059412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.08 or 0.00512575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00039430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,127.76 or 0.03703634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00016813 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About eBitcoin

eBitcoin (EBTC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. The official message board for eBitcoin is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation . eBitcoin’s official website is ebitcoin.org . eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

eBitcoin Token Trading

eBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

