eBoost Price Up 17.8% Over Last Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last week, eBoost has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $158,314.07 and $75.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.60 or 0.00419061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000285 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

