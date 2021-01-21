EchoLink (EKO) Price Hits $0.0010

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. EchoLink has a market cap of $492,760.34 and approximately $96,246.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EchoLink Token Profile

EKO is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

