Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Purchases New Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000. The Home Depot comprises 2.9% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $5,027,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 29,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,749,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 9,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $274.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $295.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

