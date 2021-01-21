Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 425.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,726,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab stock opened at $218.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.