Edge Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Edge Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,998 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 3.1% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $13,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 164.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $173.64 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $314.37 billion, a PE ratio of -109.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,844,647 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.