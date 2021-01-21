Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 773 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after acquiring an additional 576,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price objective (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,648.87.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,263.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,176.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3,171.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

