Edgeless (EDG) Reaches One Day Volume of $239.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a total market cap of $319,824.09 and $239.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00059412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.08 or 0.00512575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00039430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,127.76 or 0.03703634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00016813 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

EDG is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io

Edgeless can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

