EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EDP Renováveis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

EDRVF opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35. EDP Renováveis has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $29.35.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

