Education Ecosystem Price Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Education Ecosystem token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $14,654.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Education Ecosystem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00060603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.55 or 0.00534876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00040131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,083.86 or 0.03726905 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017221 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem (CRYPTO:LEDU) is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,710,413 tokens. Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Education Ecosystem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Education Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Education Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Education Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.