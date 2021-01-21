Egretia (EGT) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. Egretia has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $506,870.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Egretia has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00061527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.05 or 0.00518888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00041008 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,205.44 or 0.03812747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00016579 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia (EGT) is a token. It launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

