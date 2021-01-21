Einsteinium Price Down 9.1% This Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0803 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $17.76 million and approximately $13.54 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.13 or 0.00423003 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000272 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,177,540 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

