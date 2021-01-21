Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Shares Up 9.8%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) shot up 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.29. 30,334,201 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 21,100,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SOLO. Colliers Securities began coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Electrameccanica Vehicles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.43 million, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 3.08.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 639,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOLO)
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.
