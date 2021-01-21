Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Shares Up 9.8%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) shot up 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.29. 30,334,201 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 21,100,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOLO. Colliers Securities began coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Electrameccanica Vehicles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.43 million, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 3.08.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 61.89% and a negative net margin of 4,809.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 639,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

