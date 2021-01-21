electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Shares Gap Up to $2.48

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.97. electroCore shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 47,836 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECOR. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, November 13th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.07.

The company has a market cap of $105.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 792.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.15%. Analysts predict that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

