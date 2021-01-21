Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.48

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.48 and traded as high as $10.55. Electromed shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 58,145 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ELMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Electromed in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $87.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Electromed had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELMD. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the second quarter worth $58,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Electromed in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Electromed by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Electromed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

