Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0053 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $54.01 million and approximately $704,888.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000235 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,228,384,524 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

