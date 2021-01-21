Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELEEF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

