Elementis plc (ELM.L) (LON:ELM) Shares Gap Up to $113.50

Elementis plc (ELM.L) (LON:ELM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $113.50, but opened at $118.40. Elementis plc (ELM.L) shares last traded at $116.90, with a volume of 515,336 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.30. The company has a market cap of £683.60 million and a P/E ratio of -14.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38.

Elementis plc (ELM.L) Company Profile (LON:ELM)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

