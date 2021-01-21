Ellaism Price Down 10.4% This Week (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $200,369.33 and $88.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,106.57 or 0.03620427 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00023208 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 118.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 41,023,847 coins and its circulating supply is 40,972,516 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.