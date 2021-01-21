Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 19,129 Shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) by 130.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,129 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.41% of Direxion Work From Home ETF worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFH. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,838,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA WFH traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.10. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,449. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $70.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.03.

