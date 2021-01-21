Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,933 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,869,000 after acquiring an additional 92,204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,613,000 after acquiring an additional 38,534 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 184,456 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $245.75. 22,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,142. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.19. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $246.41.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

