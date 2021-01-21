Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 7,453 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 24,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,409,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 658,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,540,000 after purchasing an additional 59,728 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.25. The stock had a trading volume of 97,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,584. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $101.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.10.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

