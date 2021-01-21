Ellis Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.25. The stock had a trading volume of 97,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,584. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average is $79.10. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

