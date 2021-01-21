Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,933 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,242,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.75. The stock had a trading volume of 22,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,142. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.19. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $246.41.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.