Ellis Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 27.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,972,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,280,000 after purchasing an additional 848,202 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,826.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 192,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 182,337 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 178,442 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,475,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,550,000 after acquiring an additional 138,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 6,950,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,699,000 after purchasing an additional 120,481 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BXMT. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

BXMT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.14. 7,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

