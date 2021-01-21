Ellis Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 14,437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 138,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.48. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,114. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.19.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

