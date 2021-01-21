Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,049 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.56. The stock had a trading volume of 16,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,832. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $127.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.04.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

