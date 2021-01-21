Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 7,333 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 239.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.21. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,546. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.21 and its 200-day moving average is $152.18. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $97.46.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

