Ellis Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,631. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $171.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.22.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 9,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total value of $1,456,782.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,297.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,079 shares of company stock worth $3,812,981. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

